//GBI investigates officer shooting involving a Georgia woman

PINE MOUNTAIN – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer shooting involving a 58-year-old Georgia woman.

Release:

At the request of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Daphine Mae Jennings, age 58, of Pine Mountain, GA, died in the incident. No deputies were injured.

The preliminary information indicates that on Monday, June 30, 2025, at about 9:10 p.m., Jennings called 911 initially threatening suicide and then claimed that a neighbor was attempting to break into her home. Troup County SO deputies responded and attempted to make contact with Jennings, who was inside of the home. Deputies spoke with Jennings and gave commands for Jennings to come out of the home. Jennings exited the home, pointing a firearm at deputies. Deputies fired their weapons, hitting Jennings. Jennings was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jennings’ body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be performed.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.