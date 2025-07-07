//GBI investigates death of GA man found in pond

Share with friends

TRENTON – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 46-year-old Georgia man found in a pond.

Release:

At the request of the Dade County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of John Richard Sweatt, age 46.

On Thursday, July 3, 2025, at about 2:40 p.m., a call was made to Dade County 911 reporting a body floating in a pond. Dade County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene in the 2000 block of New Home Road in Trenton, GA, where they discovered the body floating in a pond near the dam. New Home and Dade County Fire and Rescue Departments recovered the body.

The body was identified as Sweatt through his tattoos, a driver’s license found in his pocket, and confirmation by family members.

Sweatt was wanted by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated sexual battery charges and failure to appear in court.

The body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Lookout Mountain District Attorney’s Office for review.