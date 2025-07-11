//GBI arrests two people for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Cocaine

Share with friends

GWINNETT CO – Two people from Venezuela have been arrested by the GBI for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Cocaine.

Release:

On July 2, 2025, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office arrested and charged Hector Moreno Luzardo, age 35, of Venezuela, and Gelis Escalona Martinez, age 41, of Venezuela, for Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Trafficking in Cocaine.

In March 2025, Agents with ARDEO initiated an investigation into Luzardo after receiving information that Luzardo was involved in the sale of cocaine. Through the course of the investigation, Agents discovered information which led to the issuance of a search warrant for Luzardo’s home in Gwinnett County. During the search, investigators seized approximately one (1) kilogram of methamphetamine, over one half (1/2) a kilogram of cocaine, and cash from the home. Martinez, who was also identified during the investigation as a participant in the sale of illegal narcotics, was located inside of the home during the search.

Luzardo and Martinez were booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, FBI North Georgia Major Offenders Task Force, and DEA Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area all participated in this investigation.

If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that covers 30 counties in North Georgia and consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices and Police Agencies: White County, Lumpkin County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department, Flowery Branch Police Department and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.