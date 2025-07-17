//GBI arrests two in connection to 8 year old’s death

Share with friends

BAINBRIDGE – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation have arrested two individuals in connection to the death of a 8 year old from Georgia.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Knisha Perkins, age 49, of Bainbridge, GA, with 3 counts of second-degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a 13-year-old with one count of felony murder, and one count of aggravated assault, in connection to the death of an 8-year-old boy.

On Friday, July 11, 2025, at about 11:40 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a death investigation involving an 8-year-old boy.

During the investigation, it was determined that the victim was shot by a 13-year-old relative with a firearm that was present in the home, located in the 3000 block of Vada Road in Bainbridge, GA. No adults were present when the shooting took place, but there was another 1-year-old child in the home. The 1-year-old was not harmed during the incident. Decatur County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene after a 911 call was received and found the 8-year-old had died from the injuries he sustained from the shooting.

The 8-year-old’s body was sent to the GBI Crime lab for an autopsy.

Perkins and the 13-year-old were arrested on July 15, 2025. Perkins was booked into the Decatur County Jail and the 13-year-old was booked into the Decatur County Youth Detention Center.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once complete, it will be turned over to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.