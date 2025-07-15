//GBI arrests 18-year-old in youth detention center shooting investigation

Share with friends

CLAXTON – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested an 18-year-old in the shooting investigation of a youth detention center.

Release:

The GBI, along with the Evans County Sheriff’s Office, has arrested and charged Yadreka Porter, age 18, of Lyons, Georgia, with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and making a false statement.

On Sunday, July 13, 2025, GBI agents were requested by the Evans County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a shooting investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at about 10:10 A.M., a vehicle drove by the Claxton Regional Youth Detention Center when a passenger in the vehicle fired a weapon toward the building. Juveniles at the RYDC were outside for recreation. No injuries were reported. Shortly thereafter, the vehicle was located and stopped by Claxton Police Department officers.

Porter was booked into the Tattnall County Jail.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Atlantic Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.