//GA Troopers, CVE Officers assist GA woman with medical emergency

ATLANTA – Georgia State Troopers and CVE Officers recently assisted a Georgia woman experiencing a medical emergency.

Georgia State Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers use a range of tactics to handle emergencies on the state’s roadways. On July 21, 2025, one of these techniques helped save the life of a female driver experiencing a medical emergency.

At approximately 1:05 p.m., a CVE Officer was traveling southbound on State Route 3 in Lee County when he noticed a Honda SUV moving slowly in the northbound inside lane. The vehicle’s speed fluctuated between 3 and 20 mph, prompting the officer to follow closely. He activated his emergency lights and notified Communications of a possible DUI driver or medical emergency. As he pulled alongside the vehicle, he saw the driver staring blankly and sinking into her seat.

A second CVE Officer and two State Troopers arrived to assist. Given the slow speeds, they executed a box-in maneuver to bring the vehicle safely to a stop. The driver appeared incoherent, as officers attempted to access the vehicle. She eventually rolled the window down slightly, allowing a Trooper to enter the vehicle. Mints and medication were observed inside.

EMS arrived and provided medical assistance. The driver later explained she had taken medication to regulate her blood sugar and left to get food, but she couldn’t remember anything after 10:30 a.m. EMS was able to stabilize her blood sugar level, and she was medically cleared at the scene. A family friend took possession of the vehicle.

Although the situation had the potential for a much different outcome, the quick thinking of State Troopers and CVE Officers, along with their effective use of trained methods, helped prevent serious injuries and saved the lives of the driver and other motorists.