//State School Superintendent to launch Georgia’s Student Bill of Rights

ATLANTA – State School Superintendent will launch a Student Bill of Rights document to guide students’ fundamental rights in public schools.

The Georgia Department of Education is launching a Student Bill of Rights, a document that outlines students’ fundamental rights to a well-rounded, excellent education in Georgia’s public schools.

As we approach the United States Semiquincentennial – the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence – in 2026, the Student Bill of Rights celebrates both the founding of our nation and our current opportunity to focus on what’s foundational in education: serving students.

The Bill of Rights document serves as an outline of State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ strategic vision for education and will guide the development of GaDOE’s next strategic plan, the agency’s 2026 legislative priorities, and beyond. It is intended to represent both our state’s accomplishments and our aspirations for public education.

“Every Georgia student has a fundamental right to an education that prepares them for life and a successful, thriving future,” Superintendent Woods said. “This Student Bill of Rights will serve as the baseline for our continued efforts on behalf of Georgia’s students, as we work to build an educational system that affirms students’ right to safety, opportunity, excellent instruction, preparation for adulthood, and education tailored to their interests, needs, and strengths.”

As Superintendent Woods developed his priorities for the Student Bill of Rights, he drew inspiration from past meetings with his Student, Parent, and Teacher Advisory Councils along with his conversations with educators, families, community members, and business and industry partners across the state about their hopes for public school education.

“I grew up surrounded by teachers who believed in me, and that made all the difference,” said Ann Kim, a 2024-2025 Student Advisory Council member and 2025 graduate of Forsyth County Schools. “The Student Bill of Rights reflects the kind of support every student deserves – including great teachers, a good education, and opportunities to help us grow.”

The full Student Bill of Rights is included below. The Bill of Rights is also available on our website or in PDF format.

Georgia’s Student Bill of Rights

We, the Georgia Department of Education, in pursuit of preparing ALL students for life, establish this Bill of Rights to affirm the learning conditions, opportunities, and supports every K-12 student needs to thrive.

1. The right to a quality education.

2. The right to learn in safe schools with small class sizes.

3. The right to recess, play, and Georgia-grown school meals.

4. The right to be taught and supported by well-trained, well-respected, and well-paid teachers, leaders, and support staff.

5. The right to a 21st-century education supported by a modernized education funding formula.

6. The right to more instructional time and less screen time.

7. The right to understand and respect the founding of our Nation, and the important role we play in shaping its future.

8. The right to Georgia-owned and Georgia-grown academic standards.

9. The right to be prepared for life – to read and communicate effectively, to master and apply math, to solve real-world problems, and to make informed financial decisions.

10. The right to be worth more than a high-stakes test score.

11. The right to access opportunities aligned to personal needs, interests, and passions – including career, technical, and agricultural education; work-based learning; fine arts; computer science; STEM/STEAM; world languages; special education services; extended learning; and advanced coursework such as gifted, dual enrollment, articulated credit, AP, IB, or Cambridge.

12. The right to graduate with a diploma that is more than a piece of paper – one that serves as a direct pathway to enrollment, employment, enlistment, or entrepreneurship.