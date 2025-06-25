//Kemp announces approval of $26.5M for transportation projects

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces the approval of a record $26.5 million loans for local transportation projects.

Governor Brian P. Kemp and the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) Board of Directors announced the approval of a record $26.5 million in Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank (GTIB) loans and grants that will help fund 13 transportation infrastructure projects across the state. This round of GTIB awards is possible thanks to a $46 million budget enhancement allocated in the AFY 2025 state budget. These investments also mark two additional records for the bank that include the largest combined rural award, totaling $13.3 million, and the largest amount of loans, totaling $15.5 million.

“Thanks to conservative budgeting and strategic funding of our priorities, Georgia is not only the No. 1 state for business we’re also the best state for reliable infrastructure,” said Governor Brian Kemp, Chairman of the SRTA Board. “With this year’s historic rural investment, we’re preserving our competitive edge and reaffirming our commitment to creating opportunity in all parts of our state, especially rural Georgia. I want to thank the General Assembly and the SRTA team for making these awards possible and I look forward to the generational impact they will have on our communities.”

The Mount Vernon Roadway Connectivity project, one of the major rural investments included in this round of awards, will receive a $1.4 million GTIB grant for improvements and repairs to several local roads damaged by Hurricane Helene. Funds will also go toward the paving of a dirt road. This GTIB grant enables critical roadwork to advance more quickly, enhancing safety for this rural community.

The largest GTIB investment for this round is a $4.9 million loan to the Cumberland CID for the Cumberland Sweep Segment C buildout – a 3+ mile path around the core of the Cumberland District. The project will enhance transportation for more than 80,000 office workers, residents and visitors in the Improvement District by constructing the first portion of the Cumberland Sweep, a 0.4-mile shared-use path that connects to the existing pedestrian bridge over I-285 and includes traffic signal upgrades at Galleria Drive and Galleria Parkway.

Another significant loan of $2.4 million along with a $1 million grant was awarded to Barrow County for a new roundabout at State Route 53 (SR 53) at Mulberry Road. This portion of SR 53 connects the cities of Winder, Hoschton, and Braselton, with a combined population of over 40,000. The project will reduce vehicle collisions and improve freight movement. This GTIB investment also accelerates project delivery by three years, resulting in lower overall project costs.

“SRTA is honored and excited to continue investing in Georgia’s transportation network, this year by infusing more state funds than ever into local projects,” said Jannine Miller, Executive Director of the State Road and Tollway Authority. “Rural communities made up 38% of GTIB applications this year, indicating transportation is important in every corner of our state. With the support of Governor Kemp and the General Assembly, GTIB is helping local governments accelerate project delivery and lower long-term costs for Georgia taxpayers.”

Since its inception in 2010, GTIB has awarded $242 million in transformative grants and loans, investing in projects with a combined project value exceeding $1.2 billion, demonstrating the impact of the state’s investment and outstanding partnerships with local governments and community improvement districts over the past 15 years.

From the very first award granted, GTIB has provided strategic state investments in critical transportation projects that enhance mobility in local communities throughout Georgia. Applications are evaluated on a competitive basis, and criteria include transportation, engineering, economic value, matching funds, and project specifics like project phase and feasibility.

Loan applications are also evaluated for creditworthiness and overall project merits. An advisory committee comprised of representatives from state agencies and statewide associations evaluate SRTA staff recommendations and make final recommendations to the SRTA Board. Funds distributed by GTIB are used to support capital improvements.

SRTA began accepting GTIB applications mid-November 2024 and closed the application window on January 14, 2025. Fiscal Year 2025 awardees, project descriptions, and funding amounts are as follows:

Athens-Clarke County

Roadway Reconfiguration

This project will improve the intersection of Hawthorne and Oglethorpe Avenue by realigning it, reconfiguring lanes and adding multimodal options. The improvements will improve safety at the intersection and enhance the City’s sidewalk and bike network.

GTIB Grant Award: $1,700,000

Barrow County

State Route 53 at Mulberry Roundabout

This project will construct a single lane roundabout at the intersection of State Route 53 and Mulberry Road and realign the intersection. The new intersection is expected to improve road safety and freight movement. GTIB investments accelerate this project by three years.

GTIB Loan Award: $2,468,241

GTIB Grant Award: $1,000,000

Cherokee County

Airport Road Spur and Technology Ridge Parkway Project

This project is the second phase of the Technology Ridge Parkway Project to receive funding from GTIB. This phase of the project will construct a new, two-lane roadway connecting the airport to the existing I-575 interchange. The new spur road will allow the County to move forward with plans to extend the runway to 6,000 feet, allowing aircraft to carry more fuel and make longer trips. The project also includes a segment of Technology Ridge Parkway Phase III which provides access to 86 acres owned by the Cherokee Office of Economic Development and adds a roundabout at the intersection of Wes Welker and Airport Drive.

GTIB Loan Award: $2,000,000

City of LaGrange

Project Eagle

This project will construct a new two-lane road, Callaway South Parkway, from the intersection of Pegasus Parkway ending in a roundabout. This improvement provides access to undeveloped parcels in the Callaway South Industrial Park, enabling even greater private investment in the area. Funding for the project will come from GTIB, the City of LaGrange, Troup County, and the Calloway Foundation.

GTIB Grant Award: $1,000,000

City of Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon Roadway Connectivity

This project will pave Carver Street, which is currently a dirt road, and make drainage improvements and repairs on Broad Street, South Railroad Avenue, North Washington Street, and McKinnon Street. The dirt road paving will improve road safety and provide the opportunity to attract industry while the drainage improvements and road repairs will address significant damage caused by Hurricane Helene re-opening roads currently closed to traffic. This City of Mount Vernon is approximately four (4) square miles and home to 1,800 residents.

GTIB Grant Award: $1,406,242

City of Mount Zion

2025 Street Repairs

This project will repave several roads for approximately five miles and realign the intersection of Beaver Pond Road and Bowdon Junction Road to improve safety. This intersection is near the West Georgia Regional Airport which supports economic development providing air transportation to companies including SMI Inc., Honda Lock, and Southwire. The GTIB investment will accelerate the project by four (4) years reducing project costs.

GTIB Loan Award: $487,500

GTIB Grant Award: $162,500

City of Twin City

Paving Improvements

This project will resurface 16 roads for a distance of approximately seven miles. The GTIB investment accelerates the project by several years reducing project costs. Located in Emanual County, City of Twin City is approximately four (4) sq miles and is home to 1,700 residents and George L. Smith, II State Park.

GTIB Grant Award: $700,000

Colquitt County

Resurfacing Improvements

This project will resurface ten roads for a distance of 11 miles in South Georgia’s Colquitt County. Full depth reclamation and replacement of existing culverts will occur where necessary. GTIB investment accelerates project delivery by three (3) years.

GTIB Loan Award: $2,567,430

GTIB Grant Award: $2,000,000

Cumberland CID

Cumberland Sweep Segment C – Galleria Parkway Improvements

This project will build the first section of the Cumberland Sweep project including a shared use path along Galleria Drive from Akers Mill Road to the existing bike/pedestrian bridge over I-285, a distance of just under half-a-mile. Pedestrian lighting will be included along the path and the traffic signal at Galleria Drive and Galleria Parkway will be upgraded. The project improves multimodal travel in one of Atlanta’s biggest activity centers and is funded in partnership with the Cumberland CID, an organization of over 190 commercial property owners fund key infrastructure projects throughout the Improvement District.

GTIB Loan Award: $4,858,435

Dodge County

Dodge County Road Improvement Program

This project will pave Bill Mullis Road from Roddy Highway to SR 87 (3.7 miles), perform full-depth reclamation on Milan Eastman Road from SR 117 to SR 280 (8.2 miles) to repair damage from increased freight traffic and resurface Zion Hill Church from Antioch Church Rd to Coody Road (4.5 miles). By combining these three segments into one project and obtaining GTIB funds, the project will reduce unit costs and accelerate the project timeline by approximately ten years providing substantial project savings.

GTIB Loan Award: $2,429,108

GTIB Grant Award: $2,000,000

Dougherty County

Road and Bridge Infrastructure Improvements

This project will provide design funds to widen and increase the weight capacity of two bridges on Gravel Hill Road to better accommodate truck and agricultural equipment traffic as well as pave and widen four (4) dirt roads which are heavily affected by adverse weather.

GTIB Loan Award: $667,758

GTIB Grant Award: $580,659

Stewart County

Moores Store Road Box Culvert Replacement

This project will replace a double cell box culvert on Moores Store Road at Bussey Creek, resurface the area and improve roadway shoulders and slopes by the creek. These improvements will allow both lanes of the bridge to re-open to traffic and will help minimize damage from future large rain events.

GTIB Grant Award: $250,000

Town of Iron City

Dunham and Broad

This project is consistent with the Seminole County and Cities Comprehensive Plan and will jumpstart downtown revitalization efforts by repaving streets in downtown Iron City – Broad Street from Church Street to Williams Street and Dunham Street. Located in Seminole County, the Town of Iron City is farming community of approximately one (1) sq mile and home to 300 residents.

GTIB Grant Award: $260,325

For more information about the GTIB program, visit www.srta.ga.gov/gtib.

About the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA)

SRTA is a state-level authority created to operate tolled transportation facilities within Georgia and act as the transportation financing arm for the state. SRTA manages the collection of tolls on Georgia’s Express Lanes System through the use of Peach Pass. Since 2010, the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank (GTIB) – a grant and low-interest loan program administered by SRTA – has provided funding for eligible local transportation projects across the state. In 2017, SRTA combined with the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority (GRTA) to jointly provide the services of both state authorities. The GRTA board continues to oversee developments of regional impact, air quality reporting and regional transportation plan approval.