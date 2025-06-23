//Georgia man arrested for Felony Murder by GBI

Share with friends

THOMSON – A Georgia man was arrested for Felony Murder in connection to the shooting death of a 41-year-old man.

The GBI has arrested and charged Tashawn Boyd, age 31, of Thomson, GA, with Felony Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, at about 10:30 p.m., the Thomson Police Department requested the GBI to assist with a death investigation that occurred earlier that evening.

Preliminary information indicates that around 9:00 p.m., officers with the Thomson Police Department responded to the 400 block of Bussey Avenue in reference to a man who had been shot. The victim, identified as Michaeline Lowe, age 41, of Thomson, GA, was shot by Boyd during a fight in the front yard of a home.

Lowe was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Boyd turned himself in to the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office shortly after midnight on June 20, 2025.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomson at (706) 595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.