//Georgia joins national settlement to resolve opioid crisis litigation

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Attorney General announces that Georgia joins a national settlement with Purdue Pharma to resolve the opioid crisis litigation.

Release:

Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the State of Georgia has joined a national settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, with the state positioned to receive up to $126 million for addiction treatment, prevention, and recovery services over a period of several years. The settlement, which totals $7.4 billion overall and includes 55 states and U.S. territories, would resolve litigation against Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers for creating and worsening the opioid crisis across the country. Local governments will now be asked to join the settlement contingent on bankruptcy proceedings.

“For years, the Sackler family profited off other people’s pain – destroying lives and families in Georgia and throughout the country,” said Carr. “While nothing can undo the harm caused, this settlement will provide our state with significant resources to support those struggling with addiction and Georgians in recovery. Combating the opioid crisis will always be a top priority, and we won’t stop fighting until there are no more deaths, no more tears, and no more heartache as a result of this epidemic.”

Under the ownership of the Sackler family, Purdue Pharma made and aggressively marketed opioid products for decades, fueling the largest drug crisis in our nation’s history. The settlement would end the Sackler family’s control of Purdue and their ability to sell opioids in the U.S. Funds would be distributed over a period of time, with the Sacklers paying $1.5 billion and Purdue paying $900 million in the first year, followed by $500 million after one year, an additional $500 million after two years, and $400 million after three years.

This is one of several actions Carr has taken to combat the opioid crisis. Over the years, by joining several national settlements with opioid manufacturers, distributors and retail pharmacies, Carr has been able to secure more than one billion dollars for the state and local governments to expand access to critical treatment, prevention, and recovery services. The funds will be received and distributed over time.

In 2024, Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit worked with law enforcement in Richmond County to seize 15 lbs. of fentanyl – enough to kill 3.5 million Georgians or nearly a third of the state’s population – and he continues to lead a statewide Task Force to address the opioid epidemic.

For additional resources and information about the opioid crisis, visit www.opioidresponse.info.