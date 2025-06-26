//Georgia Grown Peaches exported to Mexico for first time in 27 years

Share with friends

Photo: Georgia Grown Peaches at Reveam’s ECP Facility in McAllen, TX. (image credit: Georgia Department of Agriculture.)

ATLANTA – GDA announces Georgia Grown Peaches were recently exported to Mexico for the first time in nearly three decades.

Release:

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper announced, in coordination with Genuine Georgia and Atlanta-based Reveam, that Georgia Grown peaches have been exported to Mexico for the first time in 27 years. Mexico has had strict import restrictions on peaches produced in the southeastern United States due to pest concerns since 1994. Reveam’s proprietary, USDA-approved Electronic Cold-Pasteurization (ECP) technology enabled Genuine Georgia to meet Mexico’s strict import requirements and ship 42,000 pounds of Georgia Grown peaches south to Mexico. This achievement represents an important step forward towards opening more markets for Georgia producers and reducing barriers to international trade.

“Expanding access to reliable markets for Georgia producers is absolutely critical to ensure the continued success of our state’s #1 industry and our farm families,” said Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “The partnership between Genuine Georgia and Reveam is a win for Georgia farmers and a blueprint for how our industry can use cutting-edge technology, like Reveam’s Electronic Cold-Pasteurization process, to break down barriers to international trade, exceed international food safety standards, and reduce food waste.”

“This is about more than just opening market access. It’s a transformation of what’s possible for Georgia and Southeastern Agriculture,” said Reveam Co-Founder and Chief Regulatory Officer Chip Starns. “Our ECP technology is giving Georgia growers the opportunity to reach new consumers, reduce waste, and meet the most rigorous international standards while allowing residents of Mexico to enjoy the finest peaches in the world without compromising freshness or flavor.”

“There are a lot of peach eaters in Mexico, and a lot of them would love to have those Georgia peaches,” said President of the Georgia Peach Council Duke Lane. “To give you a perspective of how many potential peach eaters are down there, you’ve got 22 million people in Mexico City and the surrounding areas. All of a sudden, we’re now bringing on another 20-plus million customers.”

“This is an excellent opportunity for Georgia peaches and Georgia farmers, and I appreciate Commissioner Harper’s efforts to make this a reality,” said Chairman of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee and owner of Dickey Farms, Robert Dickey.

Georgia last exported peaches to Mexico in 1994, when Mexican officials imposed a ban due to concerns about the potential spread of invasive pests. Since then, Georgia peach growers have been working in close coordination with the Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Mexican agricultural authorities to develop and implement rigorous new protocols to meet Mexico’s phytosanitary standards.

A breakthrough in reopening the market came with the implementation of Electronic Cold-Pasteurization (ECP), an advanced treatment technology developed by Atlanta-based company Reveam. The USDA-approved process uses electron beam technology to eliminate pests and pathogens without chemicals or heat, helping maintain the quality and shelf life of fresh peaches while meeting Mexico’s strict import requirements.

Commissioner Harper has been a longtime supporter of Reveam, and in 2023, encouraged then USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack to fast-track USDA approval of a Reveam ECP facility in Georgia near the port of Savannah. A Georgia facility remains an integral part of Reveam’s long-term growth plans and will be a great asset for Georgia farmers looking to compete in new markets.

USDA and GDA officials now inspect each shipment and issue a phytosanitary certificate verifying its compliance with international standards. With support from Reveam’s treatment facility in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, Georgia growers can now meet Mexico’s safety and quality protocols, unlocking new potential for export growth. Mexico’s access to Georgia peaches opens up a new era of opportunity for the state’s fruit growers, helping expand their market and reinforcing the State’s global reputation as a leader in specialty crop production.