//GDA provides steps for Georgians to protect pets, livestock during heat wave

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Agriculture is encouraging Georgians with steps to protect pets and livestock during heat wave.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper is encouraging Georgians to take steps to protect their pets and livestock during the ongoing heat wave. Extreme heat stress can have severe consequences, including death, for our pets and livestock, and with heat index values between 100 and 108 degrees expected Wednesday-Sunday, Georgians should take precautions to protect their animals.

“With extreme heat expected for the remainder of the week, I am encouraging all Georgians to take steps to protect their pets and livestock from heat stress,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “GDA has resources available to help you identify signs of heat stress in your animals and how you can prevent it.”

For Pets:

For Livestock: