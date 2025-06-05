//GBI releases identity of armed GA man involved in officer shooting

Share with friends

FULTON CO – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the identity of an armed Georgia man who was involved in an officer shooting.

Release:

UPDATE:

The individual who died in this incident has been identified as Elieser Rivera, Jr., age 51, of Passaic, NJ.

ORIGINAL RELEASE: (June 1, 2025)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation into an officer involved shooting at the request of the Fulton County Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates that on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at about 8:10 a.m., an individual came onto the property of an apartment complex on McDaniel Street SW and damaged a marked police vehicle by knocking out a window. A bystander witnessed the incident and alerted a uniformed officer who was nearby.

As the officer began investigating the damage, he encountered the individual, who was armed with a length of flat metal. The individual advanced towards the officer and refused multiple commands to drop the object. The officer fired his weapon, hitting the individual, who died on the scene. The officer was not injured.

The individual’s body was taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation.

Once complete, the investigation will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.