//GBI investigates officer involved shooting during narcotics investigation

WHITFIELD CO – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred during a narcotics investigation.

Release:

At the request of the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Whitfield County, GA. Johnathan Zuccarini, age 32, of Dalton, GA, died in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on June 3, 2025, at about 11:40 p.m., narcotics investigators with the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Dalton Police Department were conducting a narcotics investigation near Boyles Mill Road in Dalton, GA. At the conclusion of the investigation, investigators attempted to arrest Zuccarini. During the arrest, Zuccarini pointed a gun towards investigators. The investigators fired their guns, hitting Zuccarini.

Zuccarini was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Zuccarini’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Whitfield County District Attorney’s for review.