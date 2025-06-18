//GBI investigates death of 1-year-old child

Share with friends

TERRELL CO – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the death of a 1-year-old child from Georgia.

Release:

At the request of the Dawson Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the death of Ry’cari Garfield, age 1, of Valdosta, GA.

On Saturday, June 14, 2025, at about 7:10 p.m., Terrell County 911 was contacted about a child who was unresponsive. EMS responded to the 500 block of Nelson Street NE. The Dawson Police Department was made aware of the call and they also responded. Ry’cari Garfield was taken to Phoebe Putney Hospital and then air flighted to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, FL for further treatment.

Hospital staff at Phoebe Putney Hospital found that Garfield had sustained numerous injuries prior to being taken to Wolfson Children’s Hospital. After arriving at Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital, Garfield was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be completed in Florida.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Dawson Police Department at 229-995-4414. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Pataula District Attorney’s Office.