//GBI arrests three people for Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault

TREUTLEN CO – The individuals from Georgia have been arrested and charged with Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Dean Tanner, age 30, of Tarrytown, Treutlen County, GA, Lauren Bailey, age 43, of Vidalia, Montgomery County, GA, and Jeff Sconyers, age 51, of Vidalia, Montgomery County, GA, with Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault.

On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, the Treutlen County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist with an investigation into a report of a kidnapping and aggravated assault in Soperton, Georgia. The victim reported that Tanner, Bailey, and Sconyers physically assaulted him at a home on Tarrytown Road in Soperton, Treutlen County, GA. They then kidnapped the victim and drove him to a home on Pine Street in Vidalia, Toombs County, GA. Tanner, Bailey, and Sconyers physically assaulted the victim again to the point that he lost consciousness. While at the home in Vidalia, they also searched for items they suspected the victim of stealing from a warehouse owned by Bailey. After searching for the items, Tanner, Bailey, and Sconyers drove the victim to a secluded area in the woods in Ailey, Montgomery County, GA, where they sexually assaulted the victim.

Tanner, Bailey, and Sconyers have all been charged with Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping for the crimes committed in Soperton, Treutlen County, Georgia. Additional charges are expected for the crimes committed in Vidalia, Toombs County, Georgia, and Ailey, Montgomery County, Georgia.

Tanner, Bailey, and Sconyers were arrested on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Montgomery County, GA, and booked into the Treutlen County Jail.

The GBI investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the case will be given to the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Oconee District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.