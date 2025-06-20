//GBI arrests former police officer for excessive force on handcuffed arrestee

Share with friends

TRION – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former police officer for excessive force on a handcuffed arrestee.

Release:

On Wednesday June 18, 2025, the GBI arrested and charged former Trion Police Officer Joel “Chris” Wooten, age 52, of Summerville, GA, with Aggravated Battery and Violation of Oath by a Public Officer.

On June 11, 2025, the GBI was requested by the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office to investigate allegations of excessive force on a handcuffed arrestee. On June 4, 2025, Wooten hit an arrestee in the face several times, causing injuries to the arrestee’s face.

Wooten was booked into the Chattooga County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Chattooga County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.