//GA man arrested in murder investigation of a 54-year-old woman

PINE MOUNTAIN – A 19-year-old Georgia man has been arrested in connection to the murder investigation of a 54-year-old woman.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Elohim Hill, age 19, of Pine Mountain, Harris County, GA, with Murder, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Concealing the Death of Another Person in connection to the death of Bridgett Powell, age 54, of Pine Mountain, GA.

On June 13, 2025, the Pine Mountain Police Department requested the GBI and the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire to conduct an arson death investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that on Friday, June 13, 2025, at about 9:30 a.m., the Pine Mountain Police Department (MPPD) and Pine Mountain Fire Department (PMFD) responded to a house fire at a Pine Mountain home. When officers arrived, they made contact with Hill outside of the home. Firefighters and officers saw fire coming from the home. The PMFD extinguished the fire and found an unidentified individual dead in the home.

The unidentified human remains were taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur, GA, for identification and autopsy. The victim was identified as Powell.

Hill was initially arrested on June 13, 2025, and charged with Concealing the Death of Another Person. After further investigation and Powell’s identification by the Medical Examiner’s Office, it was determined that Hill and Powell were family members.

On June 27, 2025, additional arrest warrants were issued for Hill charging him with Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Assault. Hill was booked into the Harris County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the regional investigative office in Columbus at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.