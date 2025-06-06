//GA man arrested in connection to stepmother’s death

Share with friends

BAXLEY – A 25-year-old Georgia man has been arrested by the GBI in connection to the death investigation of his stepmother.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Randall Peacock, Jr., age 25, of Baxley, GA, with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Theft By Taking in connection to the death of Jessica Peacock, age 36, of Baxley, GA.

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at about 8:15 a.m., the Appling County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call that indicated a woman had been found dead by her husband at their home located in the 1000 block of Altamaha School Road in Baxley. The Appling County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to conduct the death investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that Randall shot and killed Jessica (Randall’s stepmother), and then stole her vehicle and fled the scene.

Randall was taken into custody without incident the same day, after being located in Swainsboro, Georgia. He is currently booked in the Appling County Jail.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler, Georgia will complete an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

The GBI would like to thank the Appling County Sheriff’s Office and the Swainsboro Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Appling County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 367-8120or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.