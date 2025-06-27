//CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization releases joint statement

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization releases a joint statement after a meeting with health and medical experts.

Release:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) held a meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, June 25-26, 2025, at CDC headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. The ACIP comprises leading medical and public health experts that advise the CDC on the safety, effectiveness, and clinical necessity of vaccines.

The ACIP voted:

To approve, by a vote of five to two, one dose of clesrovimab, a monoclonal antibody for infants whose mothers are not protected by maternal respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccination. Clesrovimab is one of two RSV monoclonal antibody products available.

To approve, by a vote of seven to zero, the updated Vaccines for Children Program resolution for prevention of RSV.

To reaffirm recommendation, by a vote of six to zero, for routine annual influenza vaccination of all persons aged over six months who do not have contraindications.

To recommend, by a vote of five to one, for children 18 years and younger to receive seasonal influenzas vaccines only in single-dose formulations that are free of thimerosal as a preservative.

To recommend, by a vote of five to one, that pregnant women receive seasonal influenza vaccines only in single-dose formulations that are free of thimerosal as a preservative.

To recommend, by a vote of five to one, that all adults receive seasonal influenza vaccines only in single-dose formulations that are free of thimerosal as a preservative.

Recommendations made by the ACIP are reviewed by the CDC Director, and if adopted, are published as official CDC/HHS recommendations in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. The CDC Director informs the Secretary of Health and Human Services, and the Assistant Secretary for Health, of immunization recommendations.

The ACIP intends to hold its next meeting in the third quarter of 2025.

The members of the ACIP issued the following statement at the conclusion of today’s meeting:

Honesty, transparency and compassion with regard to public health. These are the three pillars that we, the new ACIP members, are guided by. Our central duty is to protect public health, and we understand that we must answer the call for reestablishing confidence in the scientific examination process. This committee strongly supports the use of vaccines, and other countermeasures, predicated on evidence-based medicine, including rigorous evaluation and expansive credible scientific data, for both safety and efficacy.

All stakeholders including health care providers, parents, children, schools, nursing homes, insurance providers, public health agencies, manufacturers and the rare few who may be harmed by recommended interventions, need to have understandable, digestible, scientifically correct information. This group is committed to providing that information and in order to do so we must have data representing large populations. Data collection is a central question that may require constructing a broad risk-benefit analysis. The committee will endeavor to assess the status of programs that are intended to collect data from large populations that have, or have not, received vaccines. These data are needed in order to assess both adverse short and long term side effects and to evaluate the magnitude of side effects.

We came to this meeting with no pre-determined ideas and will make judgements as if we are treating our own families. Unbiased scientific thinking is fundamental to the committee’s charge. Our votes are recommendations, but we know that some may perceive them as mandates, so we take this responsibility very seriously. We pledge to not hold a vote if there is not sufficient information to enable evaluation of the risks and benefits.

This committee is not in competition with other committees, organizations, or each other – we are all in competition with the infectious diseases and we will work together to ensure the best outcomes for public health.