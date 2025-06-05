//Bulldogs to be featured in AMBSE’s first annual college football series

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Bulldogs will be featured in AMB Sports and Entertainment’s first annual college football series in Atlanta.

According to the Georgia Bulldogs website, AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) announces the launch of a newly created college football series to host college football programs and storied rivalries to be played out at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

https://georgiadogs.com/news/2025/6/4/bulldogs-featured-in-first-amb-sports-and-entertainment-annual-college-football-series