//Tucker Civic Center to host 2025 Tallahassee Beer Festival

TALLAHASSEE – The largest beer festival in North Florida the 2025 Tallahassee Beer Festival is back and set to tap into fun this August.

North Florida’s largest beer festival is back! The 2025 Tallahassee Beer Festival returns Saturday, August 9, 2025, to the indoor comfort of the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Get ready to raise your glass and sample hundreds of brews, including beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink cocktails from national favorites, regional staples, and innovative home brewers. Explore diverse flavors, enjoy live music and entertainment, browse local vendor booths, and savor delicious food available for purchase. Most importantly, your attendance helps support local nonprofits, allowing you to DO GOOD while DRINKING BEER.

Looking for an elevated experience? Choose from three ticket tiers: The VIP Experience, which includes early access at 1 p.m., exclusive pours of high-end, limited-edition brews, complimentary food from local restaurants, private seating, and live music in the VIP Lounge; Early Admission, offering early entry at 1 p.m. without VIP perks; or General Admission beginning at 2 p.m. Designated Driver tickets are also available.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 9th at 10 am and can be purchased online at www.tuckerciviccenter.com or the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office, open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 5 pm. Ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. To ensure your safety and guaranteed access, purchase tickets only through www.tuckerciviccenter.com or the official box office. Be cautious of third-party ticket sales.

Interested in running the infamous Beer Mile on Friday night before the festival? Learn more about ticket perks, nonprofit beneficiaries, the Beer Mile, and other event details at www.tlhbeerfest.com. All net proceeds directly support participating nonprofit organizations serving the greater Leon County community. Special discounts are offered to First Responders (EMT/Paramedics/Fire/Police), Teachers, Nurses, and Active-Duty Military; these tickets must be purchased in person at the box office with a valid ID.

Stay tuned for updates by following the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/FSUTuckerCenter and on X at http://www.twitter.com/FSUTuckerCenter. The most up to date information can be found at our website at www.TuckerCivicCenter.com.

