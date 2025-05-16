//Kemp signs proclamation declaring Safe Boating Week

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Kemp signs a proclamation to declare Safe Boating Week to support the value of state rivers and lakes with boating safety.

Release:

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a proclamation for May 17-23, 2025 to be declared Safe Boating Week. The proclamation announces the value of Georgia rivers and lakes, and encourages Georgians to spread the message of boating safety.



Georgia Rivers and partners will offer low-cost kayaking instruction at seven locations across Georgia on Saturday, May 17 to kick off National Safe Boating Week.



Learn more about the Safe Boating Week proclamation and our Kayaking 101 class in this press release: https://garivers.org/safe-boating-week-proclamation-2025/

Safe Boating Week is a smart way to start the summer season, and boat safety education establishes safety habits that will make paddlesports fun for a lifetime!