//HEARTS Georgia program to close applications for hurricane survivors

ATLANTA – GEMA/HS announces that the HEARTS Georgia program will close applications for Hurricane Helene survivors on June 15th.



The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) announced that the application period for the HEARTS (Housing Emergency Assistance and Recovery Through Sheltering) Georgia program will officially close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 15, 2025. While new applications will no longer be accepted after that date, the program will continue to assist approved participants through September 2025.

The HEARTS Georgia program was established in response to the historic damage caused by Hurricane Helene. As a state-run, first-of-its-kind initiative, the program provided temporary, non-congregate sheltering options including hotels, motels, travel trailers, and RVs, for survivors whose primary residences were significantly damaged, destroyed, or deemed uninhabitable.

“HEARTS Georgia was built to meet people where they are,” said GEMA/HS Director Josh Lamb. “We know how tough it’s been for families across the state since Hurricane Helene hit, and this program has helped many find a safe place to land while they figure out their next steps. If you’re still in need, there’s still time to apply. We’re here to help you get through this and move forward.”

The program serves individuals in the 61 counties that were federally declared by FEMA’s Public Assistance and Individual Assistance programs. HEARTS Georgia was designed to bridge the gap between emergency shelter and permanent housing, helping Georgians take the next step toward long-term recovery.

To qualify for HEARTS Georgia assistance, applicants must:

Be registered with FEMA for disaster assistance.

Reside in one of the 61 federally declared counties.

Have a primary residence that was majorly damaged, destroyed, or deemed uninhabitable.

Agree to comply with all program rules and requirements.

Applications will remain open until June 15 at 11:59 p.m., and eligible residents are encouraged to apply as soon as possible at gema.georgia.gov/hearts-georgia. For questions or assistance, contact the HEARTS Georgia Program Contact Center at 833-575-4411 or email the GEMA/HS Community Recovery Department at community.recovery@gema.ga.gov.