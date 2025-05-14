//GFA courses to be offered at Savannah State University this summer

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Film Academy is offering a course in Film & Television Production at Savannah State University this summer.

The Georgia Film Academy (GFA) is offering GFA 1000/FILM 1100 Introduction to Film & Television Production this summer on the Savannah State University campus. The course is open to students from Savannah State University, Georgia Southern University, College of Coastal Georgia, East Georgia State College, Ogeechee Technical College and the broader community through GFA’s Professional Education program.

This introductory course provides students and professional education students with a foundation in on-set film production, covering industry-standard equipment, techniques and procedures. Designed as a six-credit-hour course, it equips participants with practical knowledge and skills essential for working on professional film sets.

Introduction to Film & Television Production is the first course in GFA’s production certification pathway. The certification program combines classroom instruction with hands-on learning with professional equipment and the opportunity to obtain on-set experience through additional craft courses and optional industry internships. Students who complete the pathway can gain credentials to help launch careers in the entertainment sector, including film, television and live production.

“At GFA, our mission is to connect talent with opportunity,” said Scott Votaw, Assistant Vice Chancellor of the Georgia Film Academy. “We’re not just training students, we’re preparing them to step onto real sets, into real studios and contribute to real productions. Our programs are designed to ensure participants are ready to thrive in Georgia’s entertainment industry.”

GFA certification is recognized nationwide and highly valued by film and live entertainment production employers. Students who continue beyond GFA 1000 have the opportunity to apply for a hands-on internship on professional productions, providing resume-building experience and industry connections. GFA alumni have contributed to blockbuster projects such as “Captain America: Brave New World,” “Megalopolis,” “Creed III,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Stranger Things,” “The Walking Dead” and many other films and television shows.

Since its founding in 2015, the Georgia Film Academy has supported the state’s fast-growing creative economy by providing specialized, professional training through more than 30 partner institutions. In collaboration with the University System of Georgia and the Technical College System of Georgia, GFA offers certification programs for technical college, university, adult and dual enrollment learners statewide.

Students or area residents interested in enrolling or learning more about the Georgia Film Academy can visit www.georgiafilmacademy.edu.

About the Georgia Film Academy

The Georgia Film Academy (GFA) is a professional organization and unit of the University System of Georgia (USG) committed to leading and advancing the entertainment arts industry and its workforce in Georgia. GFA supports the Georgia Film Consortium (GFC), a unique-in-the-nation collaboration of the university system, the Technical College System of Georgia and independent institutions across the state. Created by state leadership to meet education and workforce needs for high demand careers in Georgia’s film and creative industries, GFC works with more than 30 partner institutions to offer professional courses in film, television, live production, streaming and esports for college credit. Classes may also be taken as professional education through GFA. GFC’s higher education program includes rigorous professional training and may lead to union-covered film and television production craft internships and placement in creative industry apprenticeships and associated jobs. In addition, GFA supports a graduate consortium of USG partner institutions offering master’s degrees in creative arts geared toward content creation in film, television and digital media. GFA provides professional training in the form of post-production education and AVID editing certification. GFA also offers high school teacher training in content creation, production, post-production and esports in partnership with the Georgia Department of Education, providing professional film and television experiences and training as well as curriculum and resources to teachers across the state. Additionally, GFA hosts opportunities for high school students with summer camps in screenwriting, filmmaking, post-production and esports. For more information, visit https://www.georgiafilmacademy.edu/.