//Georgia’s April net tax revenues are down compared to FY 2024

ATLANTA – Governor Kemp announces that the April net tax revenues for the State of Georgia has decreased compared to last year.

The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in April approached $3.73 billion, for a decrease of $230.4 million, or 5.8%, compared to FY 2024, when net tax collections totaled $3.96 billion for the month. April 2025 individual and corporate income tax collections were impacted by the hurricane-related extension of filing and payment deadlines to May 1, 2025. Early May individual and corporate return payments have significantly exceeded those received during the same period in May 2024, indicating a large number of filers took advantage of the extended filing deadline. Year-to-date, net tax revenue totaled $27.77 billion for an increase of $312.2 million that was driven largely by the collection of the state’s motor fuel excise tax, which was suspended by Executive Order for a period of two and a half months during FY 2024. Adjusting for the year-over-year motor fuel tax changes, year-to-date net tax revenue collections for the period ending April 30 were down $154.2 million, or 0.6%.

The changes within the following tax categories help to further explain April’s overall net tax revenue decrease:



Individual Income Tax: Individual Income Tax collections totaled $1.91 billion, for a decrease of $55.9 million, or 2.8%, compared to last year when Individual Tax collections totaled nearly $1.97 billion.

The following notable components within Individual Income Tax combined for the net decrease:

Individual Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) were down $115.1 million or 14.1%.

Individual Withholding payments were down $35.9 million, or 2.7%, from the previous fiscal year.

Individual Income Tax Return payments declined by $102.3 million, or 9.4%, from FY 2024.

All other Individual Tax categories, including Estimated payments, were down a combined $32.8 million.

Sales and Use Tax: Gross Sales and Use Tax collections totaled almost $1.65 billion in April, for an increase of $70.4 million, or 4.5%, compared to April 2024. Net Sales and Use Tax increased by $40.5 million, or 5.1%, compared to last year, when net sales tax totaled $798.8 million. The adjusted Sales Tax distribution to local governments totaled $798.8 million, for an increase of $33.8 million, or 4.4%, while Sales Tax refunds decreased by $3.9 million, or 25.7%, compared to FY 2024.

Corporate Income Tax: Corporate Income Tax collections for the month totaled $540.2 million, which was a decrease of roughly $207.9 million, or 27.8%, compared to FY 2024.

The following notable components within Corporate Income Tax make up the net decrease:

Corporate Income Tax refunds issued (net of voids) were down $5.2 million, or 13.9%, from FY 2024.

Corporate Income Tax Return payments decreased by $84.5 million, or 29.2%, from last fiscal year.

Corporate Income Tax Estimated payments decreased by $112.1 million, or 30.8%, from April 2024.

All other Corporate Tax types, including S-Corporate payments, were down a combined $16.5 million .

Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor Fuel Tax collections increased by $6.6 million, or 3.4%, compared to FY 2024.

Motor Vehicle – Tag & Title Fees: Motor Vehicle Tag & Title Fees increased by $2.8 million, or 7.4%, for the month, while Title Ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) collections increased by $3.4 million, or 4.7%, over last year.