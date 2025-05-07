//GBI seeks public’s help locating suspect in death investigation

Share with friends

MANCHESTER – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection to a death investigation.

Release:

The GBI and the Manchester Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating Kimani Copeland, who is facing aggravated assault and murder charges in connection to the death of Shawn Jackson, Jr., age 29, of Fayetteville, GA.

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at about 12:00 a.m., in Manchester, Meriwether County, Georgia.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Manchester Police were dispatched to a home on Maple Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jackson Jr. had been shot following an argument between two people in front of the home.

Jackson Jr. died from his injuries on the scene.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation or the location of Kimani Copeland is urged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Midland (Columbus) at (706) 565-7888 or the Manchester Police Department at (706) 846-3155. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.