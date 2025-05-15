//GBI investigates shooting at Georgia bar and grill

Share with friends

PELHAM – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving two men that occurred at a bar and grill.

Release:

At the request of the Pelham Police Department, GBI agents are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at JD’s Bar and Grill located at 181 Mitchell Street in Pelham, GA.

At about 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the location after receiving reports of a shooting. It was determined that two men, a 24-year-old and a 42-year-old, had been shot and driven to a nearby hospital. The 24-year-old remains hospitalized in critical condition. The 42-year-old was treated for his injuries and released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.