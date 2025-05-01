//GBI investigates death of Georgia mother, child

Share with friends

ARAGON – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the deaths of a Georgia mother and her 4-year-old daughter.

Release:

The GBI is investigating the deaths of a mother & her four-year old daughter at the request of Aragon Police Department Chief John Tortoso. Agents received the request on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at about 2:30 p.m.

Earlier that day, Aragon PD responded to a 911 hang-up call from a home in block 20 of Walnut Street, Aragon, Georgia. Upon arrival and after entering the home, officers and EMS personnel discovered the bodies of a woman and child.

GBI agents and officers from the Polk County Police Department began processing the scene and conducting interviews. After completing the scene investigation and interviews, they identified no ongoing threats to the community

Our heartfelt condolences go out to all those affected by this incident. We commend the professionalism of all first responders who assisted in this investigation.

The investigation remains active & ongoing. Once complete, the casefile will be given to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.