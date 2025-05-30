//GBI completes investigation into allegation of election interference

Share with friends

CAMILLA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has completed an investigation into allegations of municipal election interference.

Release:

On Monday, December 2, 2024, South Georgia Circuit District Attorney Joseph K. Mulholland requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to conduct an investigation into allegations of election interference related to the City of Camilla’s municipal election held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

The GBI completed an investigation. The investigative file was given to the District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecutorial decisions on Friday, May 23, 2025.

On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, the District Attorney’s Office presented the case to a Mitchell County Grand Jury. Please contact the DA’s Office for further details.