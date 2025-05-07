//GA Superintendent honors Teacher Appreciation Month

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia Superintendent Woods honors May is Teacher Appreciation Month with a message and ways to share your thanks.

Release:

Georgia celebrates Teacher Appreciation Month throughout the month of May, and we’re proud to honor the educators who prepare all Georgia students for life. This year’s theme – My Teacher, My Hero – recognizes the lasting impact teachers have on their students. Below, find a letter from State School Superintendent Richard Woods to Georgia’s teachers, and view the end of the email for ways to get involved.

From Superintendent Woods:

Dear Georgia teachers,

As we celebrate Teacher Appreciation Month, I want to take a moment to recognize and honor each of you – the dedicated educators who shape the hearts and minds of Georgia’s students every day. This year, our theme is “My Teacher, My Hero,” reflecting the profound impact you have on the lives of your students, colleagues, and communities.

Heroes are not defined by capes or superpowers but by quiet, steady acts of kindness, patience, and perseverance. You are the ones who ignite curiosity, encourage resilience, and instill confidence in your students. You show up every day, ready to inspire and uplift, even in the face of challenges. You are problem-solvers, mentors, advocates, and role models – true heroes in the eyes of the children you teach.

I have the privilege of visiting classrooms across the state, and each time, I am reminded of the extraordinary work happening in Georgia’s schools. I see teachers who nurture creativity, take time to build relationships, and believe in their students – even before they believe in themselves.

This month, and every month, I want to say thank you. Thank you for the late nights spent grading, for the extra moments of encouragement, and for your unwavering belief in every child’s potential. Your dedication does not go unnoticed, and your impact will last for generations.

I celebrate and thank you on behalf of the Georgia Department of Education and the entire state. You are the heroes of education, and Georgia’s students are better because of you.

With deep gratitude,

Richard Woods

State School Superintendent

More ways to celebrate Georgia’s teachers this month

Watch & share our tribute video: We’ve created a special video honoring Georgia’s educators that you can watch and share with your community.

Printable “My Teacher, My Hero” template: Download and fill out this template, snap a photo, and post with #ThankAGATeacher to join the celebration!

Thank you for joining us in lifting up the teachers who inspire, guide, and lead Georgia’s students – this month and all year long.