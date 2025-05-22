//DPS wants Georgians to enjoy holiday weekend while driving safely

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Troopers and officers want Georgia motorists to enjoy the Memorial Day Weekend while practicing safe driving behavior.

The busy summer travel season begins this Memorial Day holiday weekend. Troopers and Officers will be on high-visibility patrols on the interstates, state routes, and local streets keeping an eye out for impaired drivers and other traffic violations that could potentially cause a crash. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period begins Friday, May 23, at 6:00 p.m., and ends Monday, May 26, at 11:59 p.m.



As motorists begin making travel arrangements, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds drivers to plan their trips carefully and remember to make safety a priority. “We want everyone to enjoy this holiday weekend with family and friends by focusing on your driving behavior and minimizing distractions that could lead to serious or even fatal consequences,” said Colonel William W. Hitchens, III, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.



During the 2024 Memorial Day holiday, Troopers issued more than 14,000 citations, made more than 500 DUI arrests, and investigated over 500 crashes that resulted in over 250 injuries and eight fatalities. The total number of fatalities investigated by GSP and local law enforcement was 11.



According to AAA, 87% of Americans will be traveling 50 miles away from their home base by car this Memorial Day weekend. The last time this many people left home for the holiday was 2005.



Best and worst times to hit the road during Memorial Day weekend 2025

DATE WORST TRAVEL TIME BEST TRAVEL TIME Thursday, May 22 1:00 – 9:00 p.m. Before 12:00 p.m. Friday, May 23 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Before 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 24 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Before 12:00 p.m. Sunday, May 25 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Before 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 26 (Memorial Day) 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Before 2:00 p.m.

In addition to the Memorial Day holiday weekend patrols, Troopers will participate in “Operation Observation” on Friday, May 23, sponsored by the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.



DPS wants everyone to arrive safely to their destinations. Here are some travel tips to keep you and your loved ones safe as you travel this weekend.

Observe the posted speed limit.

Observe all traffic laws and signals.

Do not drive impaired .

. Make sure everyone in the vehicle wears a seatbelt and children are in the appropriate child safety seat.

Show common courtesy to other motorists and pedestrians on the roads.

Pay attention to large trucks and buses.

Do not drive distracted. Georgia is a hands-free state: No texting while driving.

If you have an emergency on the road, please contact 911 or dial *GSP to be connected to the Georgia State Patrol Post closest to your location.



If you need assistance on the roadway, you can dial 511 to request GDOT’s CHAMP (Coordinated Highway Assistance and Maintenance Program), a free service covering interstates outside of metro Atlanta (except I-59 and I-24), or HERO (Highway Emergency Response Operators) for assistance in the Metro-Atlanta area. CHAMP and HERO assist stranded motorists, change tires, maintain traffic flow, and identify several maintenance issues. For more information and to view traffic cameras, please download the 511 Georgia app or visit www.511ga.org.



DPS will update the holiday traffic count on its X social media platform throughout the holiday weekend: https://x.com/ga_dps.