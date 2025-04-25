//Uline in GA recognized as Forbes top employer, launches two hiring events

Share with friends

BRASELTON – Uline of Georgia was recently recognized as a Forbes top employer while launching two hiring events.

Release:

Uline, North America’s leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials, is recognized for the third consecutive year among the Forbes List of America’s Best Large Employers for 2025. In response to continued market growth in the Southeast, the distribution giant will host two on-site hiring events at its Braselton Distribution Center in the coming weeks.

With 45 years in business, Uline is known for providing employees with job stability, competitive pay and opportunities for long-term career development thanks to steady business growth. The company offers industry-leading benefits from day one, including comprehensive health coverage and 401(k) with 6% company match. Employees also have access to a Tuition Assistance Program for continuing education, along with high-quality on-site amenities like a fitness center and café designed to support health and wellness.

“Uline is dedicated to providing exceptional benefits, competitive pay and growth opportunities, creating a supportive and rewarding culture that stands out from our peers,” said Brian Leutz, Georgia Branch Manager. “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for hard-working individuals to join our team and help us provide the legendary level of service that keeps our customers expecting and enjoying.”

To support its ongoing expansion, Uline will host a hiring event for day and night shift warehouse roles at its Braselton warehouse on April 26, and a hiring event for customer service roles on May 1. Pre-registration is required for both events. Interested candidates can view available positions and register for an interview on uline.jobs.

Braselton Hiring Events

Warehouse Associates:

Date and Time: Saturday, April 26 – morning appointments available

Saturday, April 26 – morning appointments available Location: Braselton, GA

Braselton, GA Positions: General Warehouse Associate – Day and Night shifts available Pay: Starting from $25 per hour

General Warehouse Associate – Day and Night shifts available

Customer Service:

Date and Time: Thursday, May 1 – appointments available during business hours

Thursday, May 1 – appointments available during business hours Location: Braselton, GA

Braselton, GA Positions: Customer Service Representative and Bilingual Customer Service Representative Pay: Starting from $25 per hour

Customer Service Representative and Bilingual Customer Service Representative

About Uline: Uline, a family-owned business since 1980, is North America’s leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials. With over 9,000 employees across 13 branch locations and 15 sales offices, Uline delivers unparalleled customer service, quality products and same-day shipping of our huge in-stock inventory. For more information, visit uline.jobs.