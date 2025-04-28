//Two Georgia teens arrested in drive-by shooting investigation

Share with friends

PELHAM – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested two Georgia minors in a drive-by shooting investigation.

Release:

At the request of the Pelham Police Department, GBI agents are investigating a drive-by shooting in Pelham, GA. A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested and charged with 4 counts of aggravated assault, 4 counts of a drive-by shooting and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

On Saturday, April 19, 2025, at about 9:40 p.m., the GBI was requested to investigate the shooting. Two minors were hit by gunshots from a passing car. Two other minors were shot at but were not hit. The incident occurred in between two duplexes on Welch Street in Pelham, Mitchell County, GA.

One victim was treated at a local hospital and later released. The other victim was treated at the scene and released with a minor injury.

The 16-year-old and the 15-year-old were booked into the Michell County Jail and then taken to a Youth Detention Center.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Juvenile Court and possibly the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.