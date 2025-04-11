//New AAA research finds certain apps may help risky driving behaviors

Share with friends

ATLANTA – New AAA research finds that app-based interventions may help curb risky driving behaviors while drivers can save on auto insurance.

New AAA research is finding evidence that certain smartphone apps could reduce risky driving habits while enabling drivers to save on their auto insurance based on their driving.

“Each year, the tragic loss of over 40,000 souls in devastating crashes is often rooted in hazardous driving practices,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Technology encouraging drivers to avoid these behaviors could be the key to reducing road injuries and fatalities.”

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety studied the effectiveness of ‘usage-based insurance’ (UBI) programs, which insurance companies commonly use to offer customers incentives for safe driving. Participants download a smartphone app that monitors their driving habits. The app tracks risky driving behaviors like hard braking, speeding, and distracted driving. Feedback and safe driving tips are then provided to improve the driver’s score. After a series of drives, a final UBI score is issued, which determines whether the customer is eligible to save on their auto premiums

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety sought to determine whether providing feedback and incentives—typical of UBI programs—enhances driver safety. More than 1,400 people participated in this national study, which was conducted over 24 weeks. The trial examined speeding, hard braking, and rapid acceleration.

During the first six weeks of the study, participants were asked to complete a minimum number of drivers to establish a baseline score. For the next 12 weeks, drivers received weekly text messages with a safe driving tip to motivate and help them change risky driving behaviors.

Researchers noted the following improvements in driver behavior:

Up to a 13% reduction in speeding

Up to a 21% reduction in hard braking

Up to a 25% reduction in rapid acceleration

Participants also reported how helpful the following tactics were in changing their behaviors:

67.4% – the potential to earn extra money

53.9% – weekly driving feedback via text message

45.8% – weekly dashboard (provided detailed driving information for the week)

After the 12 weeks, participants were monitored for an additional 6 weeks without any feedback or incentives to determine if their habits would persist without reinforcement. The study found that, generally, participants continued to drive more safely, indicating that they did so without receiving feedback or incentives.

AAADrive and Other UBI Programs

AAA offers usage-based insurance programs in select states. The program’s name and availability vary by region. Participation in these programs is entirely at the customer’s discretion, and they must provide permission to AAA before being monitored. In Georgia, the program is called AAADrive™.

“The usage of AAADrive™ could help to improve the safety of our roads while enabling drivers to personalize their auto insurance rates based on their actual driving,” said Waiters. “Safer drivers with a better score can save more on their premiums.”

AAADrive™ is available for AAA auto policyholders in Florida, Michigan, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. To learn more about AAADrive™, visit AAA.com/AAADrive.