//Kemp announces new GDDS Commissioner

ATLANTA – Governor Kemp announces the new Georgia Department of Driver Services Commissioner of DDS starting May 1st.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) Board of Directors has approved Angelique McClendon as the Commissioner of DDS, effective May 1. McClendon has been serving the department as General Counsel and Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Legal and Regulatory Affairs, where she has been a subject matter expert on all legal and regulatory issues relating to the agency’s statutory responsibilities. She will succeed Spencer Moore, who has dedicated over 30 years of service to the people of our state.

“On behalf of hardworking Georgians, I want to congratulate Angelique McClendon on her promotion to Commissioner of the Department of Driver Services,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “With an extensive career serving both DDS and the people of our state, I know she will be a great asset in ensuring that those who interact with one of our most prominent state agencies have an efficient and smooth experience.”

“Marty, the girls, and I also want to thank Spencer Moore for his many years of service to our state,” continued Governor Kemp. “His efforts as DDS Commissioner have helped grow our nationally-ranked logistics network, put state government’s best foot forward when serving the hardworking people of Georgia, and modernize operations at an agency that directly interacts with citizens in every community of our state.”

Angelique McClendon will become Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) on May 1, 2025. She first joined DDS as General Counsel in 2015 and was later promoted to Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Legal and Regulatory Affairs. Her legal career began in 2005 as an Assistant Solicitor in DeKalb County. From 2008 to 2015, McClendon served as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Georgia. McClendon has provided legal guidance on several large-scale state initiatives and modernization efforts, including Georgia’s Digital Driver’s License. She has served in leadership roles with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, where she helped create national policy and track trends related to driver’s license administration and identity management.

McClendon is a proud mother of two, a native of Decatur, and a Rockdale County resident. She graduated from Xavier University of Louisiana with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and earned her Juris Doctorate from Georgia State University College of Law.