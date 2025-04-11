//Governor, First Lady Kemp, others celebrate new State Patrol Post opening

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor and First Lady Kemp along with other Georgia leaders celebrate the opening of a new State Patrol Post.

Governor Brian P. Kemp, accompanied by First Lady Marty Kemp, Speaker Jon Burns, Mayor Andre Dickens, Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Col. Billy Hitchens, state and local leaders, and law enforcement officers, hosted a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion celebrating the opening of the new State Patrol Post located on the mansion grounds that will serve the broader Buckhead community and surrounding parts of Atlanta. The 1,750-square-foot facility and garage bay, designed by Houser Walker Architecture, sits adjacent to the entrance of the Governor’s Mansion on Woodhaven Road NW and maintains the historical integrity of the surrounding grounds.

“Keeping our communities safe is my top priority and today’s milestone would not have been possible without the leadership and support of our partners in the General Assembly,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Thanks to the General Assembly, Mayor Dickens, and the brave and dedicated work of state and local law enforcement, we are witnessing a historic reduction in violent crime in our capital city. With the opening of this new post, we’re furthering our collaborative approach to taking criminals off our streets and bringing them to justice.”

This new GSP facility was made possible by the addition of $1.3 million in the FY24 budget by the Georgia House of Representatives and approved by the entire General Assembly.

“It was a great day to celebrate the opening of the new Georgia State Patrol Post in Buckhead, which will serve the greater Atlanta community and contribute to the safety of our entire state for generations to come,” said Speaker Jon Burns. “Atlanta is stronger when Buckhead is safer, and that’s why the House was proud to invest over $1 million to support this new Georgia State Patrol post. We will continue leading efforts to crack down on crime, bolster public safety, and support our law enforcement heroes and their families every step of the way.”

“Effective public safety involves partnerships, coordination, and collaboration,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “I believe I can speak for Chief Schierbaum when I say that the Atlanta Police Department and the City of Atlanta look forward to working hand-in-hand with our State Patrol colleagues. This new post represents our shared commitment to fostering trust in all our communities as we continue to Move Atlanta Forward.”

Approximately 35 Troopers will be able to utilize the post, with 13 Troopers directly assigned to the facility, providing increased accessibility to and around-the-clock security for the Buckhead community and surrounding areas.

“We are happy to open a new POST that will allow our Troopers to better serve their community while enforcing Georgia’s traffic laws and holding criminals accountable,” said DPS Commissioner Col. Billy Hitchens. “The new POST, along with our partnership with the Atlanta Police Department, gives us a tremendous advantage against those who choose to break the law, and the crime rates will continue to lower.”

Construction of the new Georgia State Patrol post was completed in March 2025.