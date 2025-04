Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia High School Association announces the upcoming 2025 Gymnastics Championships in Buford.

Release:

According to the GHSA Facebook page, the Georgia High School Association announces the GHSA Gymnastics Championships will be on Wednesday, April 23rd with the Preliminary and Friday, April 25th with the State Meet in Buford.

For more information on this story a link to the GHSA Facebook post is available below.