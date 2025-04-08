//Georgia gas price average increases to $3.04 per gallon

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The average price of gas in Georgia has increased 10 cents higher at the pump than a week ago with drivers paying $3.04 per gallon.

Release:

The average gas price in Georgia increased at the pumps compared to a week ago. Georgians now pay an average price of $3.04 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which can change overnight. Monday’s state average is 10 cents higher than it was a week ago, 12 cents higher than it was a month ago, and 29 cents lower than this time last year. It costs drivers an average of $45.60 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians are paying almost $5.00 less to fill up at the pump than a year ago.

“We were kind of expecting gas prices to rise in April since that’s when refineries do their tune-ups, which typically bump up the cost at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. However, there is also an unpredictable atmosphere surrounding tariffs and their impact on the global stage, which may push those prices even higher.”

Nationally:

Another Week of Rising Gas Prices

Since last Monday, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 10 cents to $3.25, subject to change overnight. Gas prices experienced a significant increase this past week. Several factors are driving growth, including refinery maintenance and the switch to summer-blend gasoline. The last time the national average reached $3.26 was in September, consistent with seasonal trends; however, current prices remain below those of this time last year.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 8.64 barrels per day last week to 8.49 barrels per day. The total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 239.1 million barrels to 237.6 million barrels. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.3 million barrels per day.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 51 cents to settle at $71.71 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 6.2 million barrels from the previous week. At 439.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Electric:

Meanwhile, the national average per kilowatt-hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained at 34 cents today. Drivers can find electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

Regional Prices:

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Athens ($3.11), Atlanta ($3.10), and Gainesville ($3.07).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Augusta-Aiken ($2.94), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.92), and Columbus ($2.91).

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.25 $3.26 $3.15 $3.11 $3.59 Georgia $3.04 $3.05 $2.94 $2.92 $3.33 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to minimize driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 miles per hour. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding can reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Video: Move Over For Me PSA

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day, up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.