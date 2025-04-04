//GECA recognizes April as 911 Education Month

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Emergency Communications Authority is recognizing April as 911 Education Month to raise awareness of 911.

The Georgia Emergency Communications Authority (GECA) joins 911 professionals across the nation in recognizing April as 911 Education Month, which is a time to raise awareness about the critical role of 911 and ensure Georgians understand how to use this lifesaving system effectively.

“911 is the first link in the emergency response chain, and public awareness is essential for ensuring the system operates efficiently,” said GECA Education and Outreach Programs Manager, Amy Ramsey. “During 911 Education Month, we encourage all Georgians to learn more about 911, including what information to provide and how advancements in emergency communications continue to enhance public safety.”

Throughout April, GECA will share educational tips to help individuals understand the importance of responsible 911 usage, text-to-911 availability, and the role of 911 in saving lives.

Key messages for 911 Education Month include:

Know When to Call – 911 should be used for emergencies only, such as crimes in progress, medical emergencies, or fires. Non-emergency calls should be directed to your local non-emergency numbers.

– 911 should be used for emergencies only, such as crimes in progress, medical emergencies, or fires. Non-emergency calls should be directed to your local non-emergency numbers. Be Prepared to Answer Questions – Callers should be ready to provide their location, the nature of the emergency, and other critical details to help first responders arrive quickly.

– Callers should be ready to provide their location, the nature of the emergency, and other critical details to help first responders arrive quickly. Stay on the Line – Never hang up until the 911 dispatcher tells you to do so, even if you accidentally dial.

– Never hang up until the 911 dispatcher tells you to do so, even if you accidentally dial. Text When You Can’t Call —If you cannot call, Text-to-911 is available in many areas across Georgia. Always provide your location and emergency details in your message. If it is not available in your area, you will receive a bounce-back notification telling you to call 911 to report your emergency.

GECA recognizes the dedication of Georgia’s 911 professionals, who work tirelessly behind the scenes to answer emergency calls, coordinate emergency responses, and ensure the safety of residents and visitors across the state.

Also celebrated in April is National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week, which recognizes these dedicated 911 professionals. National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week is April 13-19 this year. For more information about how your local 911 center plans to celebrate, please visit www.911.georgia.gov to find contact information.