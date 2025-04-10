//GBI releases identity of a FL woman involved in an officer shooting

Share with friends

DOOLY CO – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the identity of a Florida woman involved in a chase and shooting with police.

Release:

UPDATE:

The woman killed in the incident has been identified as Paige M. Newsum, age 57, of Bradenton, Florida.

ORIGINAL RELEASE: (April 4, 2025)

At the request of the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Dooly County, GA. One woman was killed in the incident. One officer was injured.

The preliminary information indicates on Friday, April 4, 2025, at about 2:00 a.m., the Turner County Sheriff’s Office began assisting with a car chase that originated in Cook County, Georgia. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office had attempted to stop a Cadillac sedan for speeding over 100 mph on Interstate 75. The car chase continued for several miles before it ended in the north bound lane near Exit 109 in Dooly County, Georgia, where law enforcement utilized a PIT maneuver to disable the Cadillac. Deputies approached the Cadillac and attempted to interact with the driver. The driver began shooting at the deputies, hitting one of them. In response, deputies returned fire, hitting the driver.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injury. His injury is not life threatening.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.