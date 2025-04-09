//GBI investigates shooting death of a 22-year-old GA man

Share with friends

NEWINGTON – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old Georgia man.

At the request of the Screven County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Isaiah Barbee, age 22, of Sylvania, Georgia.

The investigation shows that on April 7, 2025, at about 12:55 p.m., the Screven County Sheriff’s Office responded to Simpson Town Road, Newington, Georgia, in reference to a shooting. Law enforcement arrived at the scene and discovered Barbee with a gunshot wound. Barbee was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Barbee’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler, Georgia, where a Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013 or the GBI regional investigative office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.