//GBI investigates shooting death of 42-year-old GA man

THOMSON – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting death of a 42-year-old Georgia man.

Release:

At the request of the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Mario Clemons, age 42, of Thomson, GA.

The preliminary investigation indicates that McDuffie County deputies and EMS were dispatched to the 1800 block of Ridgeview Drive, Thomson, Georgia, at about 9:00 p.m., in reference to a 911 call where a shooting had occurred. When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, Clemons was found dead behind the home. Clemons had one gunshot wound.

No suspects have been identified or arrested at this time.

The GBI investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomson at (706) 595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.