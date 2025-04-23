//GBI investigates death of TN man after car chase, shooting

Share with friends

WHITFIELD CO – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a Tennessee man that occurred during a car chase.

Release:

At the request of the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Robert Smith, age 35, of Cookeville, TN.

The preliminary information indicates that Smith was wanted for aggravated assault out of Nashville, TN. On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, Smith drove to Georgia and abandoned his car at a location in metro Atlanta. Smith was driven by a person back North. Smith and the person stopped at a convenience store. The person then ran into the store to hide and asked employees to call 911. Calhoun Police Department officers arrived and attempted to talk with Smith. Smith then fired a gun once towards the officers. Smith carjacked a customer and drove the car north on I-75. After he shot at officers, the Calhoun Police Department put out a BOLO on the stolen car. Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted the car and attempted to stop Smith. Smith fired a gun toward the Whitfield County Sheriff’s deputies while he was driving After Whitfield County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop Smith, Smith shot himself and crashed the car.

Smith was pronounced dead on the scene. Smith’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

No officers fired any shots during the incident.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Whitfield County District Attorney’s Office for review.