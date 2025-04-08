//Braves announces new Collab Collection apparel series

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Atlanta Braves announces the new Collab Collection series showcasing exclusive Braves apparel crafted by Atlanta’s biggest stars.

According to the MLB website, The Atlanta Braves announced the brand-new Collab Collection series exclusively available at Threads by Braves Clubhouse Store located in The Battery Atlanta.

For more on this story a link to the MLB website is available below.

https://www.mlb.com/braves/press-release/press-release-atlanta-braves-announce-collab-collection-series-showcasing-exclusive-braves-apparel-crafted-by-atlanta-s-biggest-stars?t=braves-press-releases