//Armed, wanted GA man involved in officer shooting at CVS

MONROE CO – The GBI is investigating an officer shooting that occurred at a CVS while apprehending a wanted GA man.

At the request of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Monroe County, GA. One man was injured in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates on April 1, 2025, at about 1:35 p.m., deputies responded to the CVS located at the corner of Tift College Drive and Patrol Road in Forsyth, GA, in search of John Monroe Barnes, age 34, of Ellenwood, GA, wanted on felony terroristic threats warrants out of Monroe County. When deputies arrived on scene, they found Barnes in the car. Barnes fired at deputies. Deputies returned fire and hit Barnes. Barnes was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Additional charges are pending against Barnes.

GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.