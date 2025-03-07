//TCSG names 2025 Adult Education Student, Teacher of the Year winners

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Technical College System of Georgia announces the 2025 Adult Education Student and Teacher of the Year winners.

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) has named the winners of its annual adult education awards, recognizing outstanding achievement in adult education and lifelong learning. Noelia Sargento, a student from Georgia Northwestern Technical College, has been named TCSG’s 2025 Adult Education Student of the Year and recipient of the Dinah Culbreath Wayne Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) Award. Dr. Stacey Mabray from Augusta Technical College was honored as the 2025 Outstanding Adult Education Teacher of the Year.

“Adult education transforms lives, and this year’s honorees exemplify the perseverance, dedication, and passion that make lifelong learning so powerful,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “Noelia and Dr. Mabray have each demonstrated extraordinary commitment to education—Noelia as a student overcoming challenges to achieve her goals, and Dr. Mabray as an educator shaping the future of her students. Their achievements highlight the profound impact of adult education across Georgia, and we are proud to celebrate their success.”

Each year, the Dinah Culbreath Wayne EAGLE Award celebrates students who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and achievement in Georgia’s adult education programs. As the 2025 EAGLE Ambassador, Noelia will represent adult learners across the state, sharing her story and advocating for literacy and lifelong learning. She will also receive a full scholarship to the technical college of her choice, along with support for books and fees through the Brenda Wise Scholarship Fund, established in memory of lifelong adult education advocate Brenda Wise.

“We are incredibly proud of Noelia for being named TCSG’s 2025 Adult Education Student of the Year,” said Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s President, Dr. Heidi Popham. “Noelia’s journey is an inspiration to us all, and we know she will continue to make a profound impact as Georgia’s EAGLE Ambassador. We congratulate her on this well-deserved honor and look forward to seeing all that she will accomplish.”

This year’s runner-up for Adult Education Student of the Year is Robert Riley from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. A total of 25 adult learners were honored during the event, celebrating their success in overcoming educational barriers.

In its fourth year, the Outstanding Adult Education Teacher of the Year Award continues to recognize educators who make a lasting impact on their students and communities. Dr. Stacey Mabray of Augusta Technical College received this year’s top honor, while John Kibler from Georgia Piedmont Technical College was named runner-up.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Dr. Stacey Mabray as TCSG’s 2025 Outstanding Adult Education Teacher of the Year,” said Augusta Technical College President, Dr. Jermaine Whirl. “Her dedication to student success has made a lasting impact on our adult education program and the lives of countless students. This well-deserved recognition is a testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence in education. We are proud to have Dr. Mabray as part of the Augusta Technical College family and look forward to the continued success of her students under her leadership.”

The awards were presented during the Dinah Culbreath Wayne EAGLE Institute, held on March 4-5 at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia. TCSG State Board Chairman Dr. Artesius Miller, TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier, and TCSG Assistant Commissioner for Adult Education Dr. Cayanna Good joined in recognizing this year’s winners.

To learn more about TCSG’s Adult Education program, visit www.GeorgiaOpportunities.com