//Parker McCollum returns to Tucker Civic Center

TALLAHASSEE – The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center announces the return of Country star Parker McCollum with a newly rebranded tour.

Multi-Platinum and award-winning Country star, Parker McCollum, returns to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on September 26th with his newly rebranded Parker McCollum Tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 28th at 10am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10am to 5pm. For more information, please visit tuckerciviccenter.com.

The name change comes as McCollum leans on his roots – reflecting on the legacy he carved out for himself touring the Red Dirt Country scene in his home state of Texas. Known for his captivating and explosive live shows, McCollum sets the standard of authenticity as he maintains the traditionalism of the Country genre while appealing to contemporary audiences. Ashley Cook & Corey Smith will join him as specials guests.

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum has reached the ranks of a bona fide Country music superstar by connecting with fans and critics alike through his relatable and authentic sound. His most recent album, Never Enough (released on May 12, 2023 via MCA Nashville), is a statement collection of music that cements his status as one of Country’s strongest new voices. Currently on his massive Burn It Down Tour throughout 2024, McCollum will be performing at some of the most iconic venues around the nation and appearing at Country music’s top music festivals. McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” Music Row listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre “Up Next Artists” Class of 2021. A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and has sold out major concert venues around the U.S. In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold, returning to perform at the Opening Day celebration in 2023. He recently made a dream come true with his first-ever Austin City Limits performance, kicking off their 2023 season. In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home “Breakthrough Video of the Year” (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards and scored two back-to-back CMA Awards nominations (2022 & 2023) for New Artist of the Year. He is nominated for another CMA Award for “Song of the Year” (2024) for his explosive Platinum hit “Burn It Down” – marking his third straight nomination. Recently, McCollum scored his second ACM Award for “Visual Media of the Year” for his music video for “Burn It Down.” The hit single marks his fourth consecutive #1 – following his other chart toppers “Pretty Heart,” “To Be Loved By You,” and “Handle On You.” McCollum’s latest single, the foot-stomping, shoot-it-straight, “What Kinda Man,” shows his return to the musical Texas roots that got him started. “What Kinda Man” and its official music video are available now.

About the Tucker Center

The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University is North Florida’s Premier Entertainment & Convention Center featuring a 12,100 seat arena, luxury suites, club seats, over 54,000 sq. ft. of meeting and exhibition space and an arena view restaurant, the Spotlight Grille. The Tucker Center also features six meeting rooms that are fully carpeted and are equipped with sound systems and adjustable lighting. To meet your exact needs, this 16,000 square feet of meeting space can be divided into a variety of floor plans.