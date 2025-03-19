//Kemp, DPS further ICE partnership

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Kemp and the Department of Public Safety announces further partnership with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Release:

At the direction of Governor Brian P. Kemp, Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Billy Hitchens has requested U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) train all 1,100 sworn officers under his command through the 287(g) Program to better assist in identifying and apprehending illegal aliens who pose a risk to public safety in the state. First authorized by the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act, this program enables ICE to delegate to state and local law enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions under the agency’s direction and oversight. On the day of his 2025 inauguration, President Donald Trump also issued an Executive Order entitled Protecting the American People Against Invasion which requires ICE to utilize this program in partnership with state and local law enforcement.

“If you are in our country illegally and committing crimes, you have no place in Georgia,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “This is another commonsense measure on top of those we’ve taken since I first took office to further enable hardworking law enforcement to assist in identifying and apprehending illegal aliens who pose a risk to public safety. I’m also thankful we now have an administration and partner in the White House who recognizes the gravity of this issue and prioritizes keeping Americans safe by securing the border and cracking down on illegal immigration.”

At his direction, the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) also already participates in the 287(g) program through the Jail Enforcement Model. This ongoing agreement with ICE and the state was renewed in 2019 and again in 2020. Just last week, ICE contacted the GDC requesting two additional corrections officers to assist in deportation of illegal, criminal aliens as part of the 287(g) agreement. The Department currently has a sergeant and three corrections officers assigned to these continuous measures. Thanks to the hard work of state and local law enforcement, GDC currently incarcerates roughly 1,730 criminals on ICE detainers who have been taken off the streets.

Participating in the 287(g) program enhances collaboration between state and local law enforcement with ICE partners to protect the homeland through the arrest and removal of aliens who pose a public safety risk and undermine the integrity of U.S. immigration laws. On behalf of the Department of Public Safety, Colonel Hitchens submitted a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) request to the Department of Homeland Security to participate in the Task Force Model (TFM) within the ICE 287(g) program. This agreement will create a network of knowledge and teamwork that will broaden the ability of DPS to keep citizens across the State of Georgia safe.

“We take the safety of Georgians and travelers to this state very seriously,” said Colonel Billy Hitchens. “This training and collaboration between agencies increases our ability to keep our communities safe. Identifying those who pose a threat and who are not in our country legally through education and interagency communication allows us to serve our citizens to the best of our ability, which is ultimately our goal.”

As part of the 287(g) program, participating law enforcement receive education from ICE and have greater ability to communicate with the federal agency about individuals who they encounter during the course of their duties. Nominees to the program receive training at the expense of ICE related to the immigration duties pertinent to the MOA. The partnership also provides another tool to troopers and officers to use during traffic stops, crash investigations, and commercial vehicle inspections throughout the state.

About DPS

The Georgia Department of Public Safety was created in 1937 and oversees the day-to-day operations of the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Capitol Police and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD). GSP troopers investigate traffic crashes and enforce traffic and criminal laws on the state’s roads. Capitol Police officers prevent and detect criminal acts, and enforce traffic regulations throughout Capitol Hill. MCCD officers conduct safety inspections of commercial motor vehicles and inspect highway shipments of hazardous materials.

Learn more about the Department of Public Safety here.

About the ICE 287(g) Program

The Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 added Section 287(g) to the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) — authorizing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to delegate to state and local law enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions under the agency’s direction and oversight. The 287(g) Program enhances the safety and security of our nation’s communities by allowing ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) to partner with state and local law enforcement agencies to identify and remove criminal aliens before they are released into the community.

The 287(g) program allows ICE — through the delegation of specified immigration officer duties — to enhance collaboration with state and local law enforcement partners to protect the homeland through the arrest and removal of aliens who undermine the safety of our nation’s communities and the integrity of U.S. immigration laws. Nominees for the program receive training at the expense of ICE related to the immigration duties pertinent to the applicable MOA.

Learn more about ICE 287(g) program here.