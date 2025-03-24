//Georgia teacher arrested for Improper Sexual Contact with a student

Share with friends

GREENSBORO – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Georgia teacher for Improper Sexual Contact with a student.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Bonnie Elizabeth Brown, age 25, of White Plains, Greene County, Georgia, with Improper Sexual Contact by an Employee, Agent, or Foster Parent.

On June 14, 2024, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations of sexual contact between a student and a former Nathanael Greene Academy teacher in Siloam, Georgia. The investigation confirmed that Brown had engaged in sexual contact with a student while employed as a teacher at Nathanael Greene Academy. She was currently teaching in Wilkes County before her arrest.

Brown was booked into the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 706-453-3351 or the GBI regional investigative office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.